King Crimson 1982 France concert to be released on vinyl and CD in September

A new live King Crimson concert from 1982 will be released in September. Sheltering Skies (Live in Fréjus, August 27th 1982) will be released through Panegyric/DGM on September 6.

The release sees the 1982 concert, recorded while Crimson were touring Europe with then labelmates Roxy Music in support of Beat, the second line-up from the 1980s line-up of Robert Fripp, Bill Bruford, Tony Levin and Adrian Belew.

The concert will be released on double vinyl for the very first time, and as a standalone CD of the entire concert which was recorded for a video release at the time. It is also the very first time a live album from the 1980s line-up has been released on vinyl.

The release, pressed on 200gram vinyl with a gatefold sleeve or a single CD, both completed with the addition of the recording of The Sheltering Sky from the previous night’s concert at Cap d’Agde. It also features liner notes from Prog writer and King Crimson biographer Sid Smith. You can see the new artwork and tracklisting below.

Adrian Belew and Tony Levin will be touring the US later this year as Beat, along with Tool drummer Danny Carey and guitarist Steve Vai, performing the King Crimson's 1980's repertoire.

Pre-order Sheltering Skies (Live in Fréjus, August 27th 1982).

(Image credit: DGM)

King Crimson: Sheltering Skies (Live in Fréjus, August 27th 1982)

Side A:

1. Thela Hun Ginjeet

2. Matte Kudasai

3. Indiscipline

Side B:

1. Red

2. Heartbeat

3 .The Sheltering Sky

Side C:

1. Elephant Talk

2. Neal and Jack and Me

3. Waiting Man

Side D:

1. Larks’ Tongues In Aspic: Part II

2. The Sheltering Sky (Cap d’Agde)