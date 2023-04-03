So that wild German Eurovision metal band Lord Of The Lost ended up playing for King Charles last week

Last week, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Germany were greeted at the British Embassy in Hamburg by a performance from Germany’s 2023 Eurovision Song Contest contender, Lord Of The Lost.

The trip, held on March 31, served as the King’s first state visit to Germany, and saw the royals treated to a line-up of German and British music, including a performance from the Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines Scotland, as well as the aforementioned industrial metal group, who were glamorously clad in red leather and gold body paint.

For their performance, they wowed the royal couple with their Eurovision track, Blood and Glitter, which comes complete with roaring screams, plenty of heavy riffs and sparkling synth. It also serves as the title-track of their recently-released album, which debuted at the peak position of number one on the Official German Album Charts.

As revealed in the Instagram post below, the band’s singer, Chris Harms, gifted the royal couple a vinyl copy of the record.

After meeting the King and Queen Consort, Lord Of The Lost stated: “Who can say that he got tips on the Eurovision Song Contest from the King himself? Probably very few. It was a great honour for us to welcome Charles & Camilla.

“The anticipation for the ESC final is growing every day, and with today’s encounter it’s even more of a pleasure for us to bring back to Liverpool a little bit of what the Beatles brought us back to Hamburg St. Pauli.”

Later this year, Lord Of The Lost will support Iron Maiden on their Future Past tour, following a sold-out headline run in their homeland. In late October, they’ll be performing as special guests for Powerwolf.

Listen to Blood and Glitter below: