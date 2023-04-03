So that wild German Eurovision metal band Lord Of The Lost ended up playing for King Charles last week

By Liz Scarlett
( Metal Hammer )
published

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla received an unexpected welcome on their visit to Germany with a performance from Eurovision hopefuls, Lord Of The Lost

Lord Of The Lost meeting King Charles
(Image credit: Press)

Last week, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Germany were greeted at the British Embassy in Hamburg by a performance from Germany’s 2023 Eurovision Song Contest contender, Lord Of The Lost

The trip, held on March 31, served as the King’s first state visit to Germany, and saw the royals treated to a line-up of German and British music, including a performance from the Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines Scotland, as well as the aforementioned industrial metal group, who were glamorously clad in red leather and gold body paint.

For their performance, they wowed the royal couple with their Eurovision track, Blood and Glitter, which comes complete with roaring screams, plenty of heavy riffs and sparkling synth. It also serves as the title-track of their recently-released album, which debuted at the peak position of number one on the Official German Album Charts.

As revealed in the Instagram post below, the band’s singer, Chris Harms, gifted the royal couple a vinyl copy of the record.

After meeting the King and Queen Consort, Lord Of The Lost stated: “Who can say that he got tips on the Eurovision Song Contest from the King himself? Probably very few. It was a great honour for us to welcome Charles & Camilla.

“The anticipation for the ESC final is growing every day, and with today’s encounter it’s even more of a pleasure for us to bring back to Liverpool a little bit of what the Beatles brought us back to Hamburg St. Pauli.”

Later this year, Lord Of The Lost will support Iron Maiden on their Future Past tour, following a sold-out headline run in their homeland. In late October, they’ll be performing as special guests for Powerwolf. 

Listen to Blood and Glitter below:

A post shared by Chris Harms (@christhelordharms) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Liz Scarlett
Liz Scarlett

Liz works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music.