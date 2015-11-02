King 810 release string version of Devil Don't Cry

King 810 have released a video featuring a string quartet version of their track Devil Don’t Cry.

The original cut of the song appears on debut album Memoirs Of A Murderer, which was released last year.

The black and white promo stars singer/songwriter Rosie May and was shot in Hamtramck, Michigan – the first time the band have filmed a video outside of their home town of Flint.

Frontman David Gunn directed the moody video. He tells Metro Times: “When I set out to shoot the video, I knew an important part would be finding a real string quartet to play the music. Using actresses just wouldn’t be right, it needed to be authentic.

“I got connected with the Professor of Orchestra at Wayne State and with his help, locked in a talented quartet of his students. On top of that I had already worked with a handful of Detroit film crews in the past so it was a better play to go to them rather than bring everyone to me.

“We ended up shooting in a row of art houses in Hamtramck. Detroit and Flint are in the same boat really, so I’m glad we could keep it local.”

The new version of Devil Don’t Cry appears on limited edition, hand-numbered 10-inch vinyl EP That Place Where Pain Lives – out now in the US and available from November 20 in the UK.