King 810 issue Vendettas video

King 810 have released a video for their track Vendettas – which appears on the band’s collaborative mixtape Midwest Monsters 2.

The mixtape sees the Michigan metal outfit working with DJ Drama and features guest appearances from Freddie Gibbs, Zuse, Trick Trick and Game Spittaz.

On Vendettas, frontman David Gunn says: “The song is a bleak anthem that embodies not only the voice of the people, but the common agendas or vendettas that we as a people may have against the rest of the world or any opposition.

“We linked up with our little brother Zuse from Jamaica to prove this is not a domestic threat, but a worldwide movement.”

King 810 released their debut album Memoirs Of A Murderer last year, but their touring plans were thrown into chaos after the arrests of Gunn and bassist Gene Gill on assault charges.

Midwest Monsters 2 can be downloaded now via Datpiff.