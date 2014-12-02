King 810 confirmed for UK leg of Slipknot tour

King 810 will join Slipknot and Korn on the European leg of the Prepare For Hell tour.

Slipknot’s jaunt in support of new album .5: The Gray Chapter arrives in Dublin on January 16, before nine shows in the UK and a further 11 across Europe.

And as they release a new video for their track Desperate Lovers, controversial metal newcomers King 810 today confirmed they will also be onboard for the 21 dates. Korn and King 810 are currently on the road with Slipknot on the North America leg of the tour – although King 810 were refused entry to Canada for this week’s scheduled show due to frontman David Gunn’s “criminal past.”

Gunn says: “We’re glad to be bringing King back to the UK so soon. We’re just as glad that the Prepare For Hell tour isn’t coming to an end just yet and we get to watch Korn and Slipknot for another 21 shows.”

Desperate Lovers is taken from King 810’s debut album Memoirs Of A Murderer, which was released in August. The track’s provocative video is directed by Gunn and features graphic scenes of drug abuse in a grim setting in the band’s hometown of Flint, Michigan.

The band say in a statement: “We worked on this thing solo and discreetly and it’s our proudest work to date. This thing covers places and things not everyone can go and see. It’s a true representation of the song and the city and a lot of people including our legal team are not going to approve of its release, but fuck ‘em.”

King 810’s year got off to a shaky start when Gunn and bassist Gene Gill appeared in court on serious assault charges earlier in the summer. Their arrest led to the cancellation of their scheduled Download festival appearance and to them being refused entry to Canada this week.

Charges against Gunn have been dropped, but Gill will have to appear in court again to answer a charge of ‘Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less Than Murder’.

SLIPKNOT/KORN/KING 810 2015 UK AND IRELAND TOUR DATES

Jan 14: Dublin 3Arena

Jan 16: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

Jan 18: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Jan 19: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Jan 20: Manchester Arena

Jan 22: Liverpool Echo Arena

Jan 23: London Wembley SSE Arena

Jan 24: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jan 26: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

Jan 27: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena