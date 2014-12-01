King 810 locked out of Canada

King 810 were last night blocked from entering Canada to play a tour date with Slipknot and Korn.

The band say their “criminal past” is to blame for being allowed to “voluntarily withdraw” their application to enter the country.

It follows the arrest of singer David Gunn and bassist Eugene Gill in June, as they tried to fly out of the US to play the Download festival at Donington.

King 810 have posted a picture of Canadian authorities’ paperwork, signed by Gunn, and tell fans: “Due to criminal past we’ve been denied access to your country. We apologise we cannot play for you tonight. We are working on clearing this up, and we’ll try to come back as soon as possible.”

The Michigan outfit released debut album Memoirs Of A Murderer in August.