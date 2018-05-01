Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach gives health update

Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach has checked in from hospital after he underwent vocal cord surgery.

It was announced last week that Leach was to go under the knife to remove a polyp, resulting in the postponement of seven of the band’s tour dates.

Now he’s given an update on Instagram and says: “Surgery went well my friends. Time for rest and recovery. Big thanks to Dr. Woo and the amazing staff at Mount Sinai Hospital. That was a surreal day, I’m glad it’s over and I’m headed home.”

In a later post, Leach thanked his wife for her support, saying: “Massive shout out to my bad ass wife. Feel free to give her a shout (@matadora) and tell her she’s a boss!

“She’s had my back and has been my support through all this craziness, with the vocal polyp diagnosis to the surgery and now recovery. She’s such an empath – like me, it’s a blessing and pain in the ass – and I feel like she was more stressed than I was at times.

“She is my biggest fan, biggest critic, best friend, partner in crime and the love of my damn life. She talked me out of a full on anxiety attack twice this past week. I’m not ashamed to say that.

“My concern for having to cancel my first shows since my return to Killswitch six years ago was devastating to me and my ego/work ethic. In retrospect it feels a bit dramatic, but that’s what happens when you have seemly no control of your mindset. Still working on it daily as anxiety/depression is an ongoing battle – meditation helps a lot.”

Leach reports that he’s now “feeling much more at peace” and adds: “I feel determined and focused on healing, rebuilding and doing the maximum I can to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

“You don’t know what you have until it’s compromised and you are injured and can’t do the one thing you do, your passion and your job. After five days of total silence, I will have a follow up appointment to see how I’m healing.

“I’ll keep you posted internet fam. Thank you all for the overwhelming love and support, I’m truly humbled and honoured by it all.”

Killswitch Engage’s next planned show will be a Tallinn’s Saku Arena in Estonia on May 26.