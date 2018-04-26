Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach to undergo vocal cord surgery

Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach has revealed he’ll undergo vocal cord surgery next week.

As a result, the band have been forced to cancel seven of their upcoming live dates in the US and Mexico – starting with tonight’s planned show at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville.

Leach says on Instagram: “Monday afternoon my vocal surgery will take place. It’s been a rough couple of weeks for me mentally. After being completely silent for over a week, having massive amounts of prednisone and spending time in doctors offices, it’s official I have to go under the knife.

“I’ve over used my voice to the point where I’ve developed a polyp that will not just go away, it needs to be removed.

“I’m very grateful to Dr. Scott Kessler and Dr. Woo Peak for all of their wisdom and care. I’m also grateful to my managers for being incredible support when I was losing my damn mind over this.

“Thankful for my brothers in Killswitch for understanding and having my back. I’m looking forward to spending time with Melissa Cross after my recovery and learning to rebuild my technique and ensure this doesn’t happen ever again.”

Leach thanks fans for their support and adds: “I’ve been assured this type of surgery happens quite a lot in the world of entertainment and the recovery time is much quicker than it was years ago.

“My apologies to all the fans who bought tickets – we will make it up to you! Thank you for understanding and all the love and support you’ve given me and the music I’m blessed to be able to make.

“I’m making the most of my last few days of talking by spending time with people I love. It’s going to be a quiet and contemplative few weeks for sure but it’s all part of my journey.”

Leach’s Killswitch bandmates later confirmed that their upcoming shows were off, saying they would announce new dates in the cities affected soon.

They add: “In the meantime, our friends in Hatebreed, Candiria and The Word Alive still plan on continuing forward with these shows. Show them your support."

Fans looking for a refund are asked to contact their point of purchase, but the tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates.

Killswitch Engage’s next planned show will be a Tallinn’s Saku Arena in Estonia on May 26.

Killswitch Engage cancelled dates

Apr 26: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Apr 28: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

Apr 29: Fort Lauderdale Fort Rock Fest, FL

May 01: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

May 02: Cleveland Agora Theatre, OH

May 03: Poughkeepsie The Chance, NY

May 05: Mexico City Hell And Heaven Fest, Mexico