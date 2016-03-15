Killswitch Engage stream Incarnate in full

Killswitch Engage have streamed latest album Incarnate in full – featuring bonus tracks that only appear on the special edition.

The band’s eighth record was launched last week, featuring 12 songs in the standard edition. Three more can be heard in the stream series below.

Frontman Jesse Leach recently told Metal Hammer: “There was no discussion with Incarnate – people just wrote demos, submitted them, and that was what it was. It was a natural progression.

“We definitely pushed our style a bit and didn’t stick to the formula, but we also made a record that to me still sounds like Killswitch Engage.”

The band are currently touring the US, with dates running up to April 24.