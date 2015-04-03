Trending

Killswitch taking liberties with next album says Leach

By Metal Hammer  

Exclusive: Frontman Jessie excited about latest music as demo work nears completion

Killswitch Engage are taking liberties when it comes to writing their next album, frontman Jesse Leach reports.

He’s gearing up to add vocals to their demos, before recording the follow-up to 2013’s Disarm The Descent begins.

Leach tells TeamRock: “They’ve finished demoing – I’m just getting started myself. It sounds amazing. I’m really stoked.”

He adds: “Every guy has brought their own style to it and there’s some different stuff going on. It’s definitely a Killswitch record, but I’m excited that some of the guys took a little liberty to go in slightly different directions.”

But Leach admits he’s feeling pressure to deliver top-quality work. “I’m feeling a little bit of it because I want it to be great,” he says. “It’s a matter of balancing out that feeling of pressure, and realising I’ve just got to do what I do and enjoy the process.

“If it comes out good, and I feel good about it, that’s all I can do.”

Killswitch guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz last month appeared on US game show The Price Is Right, winning more than $50,000 in prizes.

