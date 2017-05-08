Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band launch new album trailer

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band have announced the release of their new album Lay It On Down. The album is the follow-up to 2014’s Goin’ Home, and will be released on July 21. The album was written in Nashville and recorded at Echophone Studios in Shreveport, Louisiana.

“We’re still breaking new ground, not just repeating ourselves,” says Sherpherd. “Every album is representative of the things that are going on with me right now. Every album is another page in the book.”This album is somewhat of a window into my soul. But it’s also a window into my observations. Hard Lesson Learned, that’s a painful song. It’s a guy who falls madly in love with this woman, and she’s just bad news for him. Baby Got Gone, that’s just about this whimsical girl. The guy is kind of infatuated with her. She’s beautiful, she’s fun to be around, but she can’t stay in one place too long. She’s just kinda beyond commitment, a free spirit.”

“Lay It On Down is written about people I know that carry a burden in life and don’t feel they’re good enough,” says Shepherd. “It’s about the beauty you see in someone that they can’t see in themselves. That can be sad to me sometimes, and I always want to let that person know. Your mother. Your daughter. Your son. Your wife. At some point in life, we all feel that we’re not good enough. So that album title – Lay It On Down – you can interpret in a couple of different ways. It could be about letting go of life’s struggles and not trying to carry the load by yourself. Or it could be like when a band is really cooking and really doing what they do best and laying it down.

“Every song is on there to tell a good story. And I think if you listen to the album in its entirety, each song takes you on a different journey.”

Lay It On Down is released on July 21.

Track Listing

Baby Got Gone Diamonds & Gold Nothing But The Night Lay It On Down She’s $$$ Hard Lesson Learned Down For Love How Low Can You Go Louisiana Rain Ride Of Your Life Lay It On Down (Acoustic)

Tour dates

Jul 18: Frankfurter Hof, Mainz, DE

Jul 19: Winterbach Zeltspektakel 2017, Winterbach, DE

Jul 21: Honberg Sommer, Tuttlingen, DE

Jul 22: Guitare-en-Scene, Saint-Julien-En-Genevois, FR

Jul 23: Carroponte Spazio Mil, Sesto San Giovanni, IT

Jul 24: Z7 Konzertfabrik, Pratteln, CH

Jul 26: Tollhaus, Karlsruhe, DE

Jul 27: Burg Herzberg Festival, Breitenbach Am Herzberg, DE

Jul 29: Ramblin Man Fair, Maidstone, UK

Jul 30: The Picturedrome, Holmfirth, UK

Aug 01: Amager Bio, Copenhagen, DK

Aug 02: Jamdays, Odense, DK

Aug 04: Notodden Blues Festival, Notodden, NO

