Exclusive: Kenny Wayne Shepherd live session

American blues guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd has filmed a unique session for Classic Rock. The first track, Looking Back, is taken from Shepherd's new album Goin' Home.

“The original was by Johnny ‘Guitar’ Watson, Shepherd told Music Radar, but we did a bit of a hybrid of that one and the version by John Mayall. Mayall changed a verse around a little bit, and I liked it – that part about the girl having blonde hair and wanting to follow her everywhere.”

[](http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sDUOEY452iw)

Alongside Watson, the Goin’ Home features cover versions of songs by legendary blues artists such as like B.B. King, Albert King, Bo Diddley, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Lee Dorsey, while musical accompaniment comes from the likes of Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, Warren Haynes, Keb’ Mo’, Robert Randolph, The Fabulous Thunderbirds’ Kim Wilson, Pastor Brady Blade, Sr. and the Rebirth Brass Band.

“The end result is a great recording that I believe pays homage to the spirit of the original music,” says the guitarist. “At the same time, it shows our appreciation for the musicians and genre that have inspired us to make music for decades.”

Goin Home follows 2013’s Can’t Get Enough, recording with The Rides, which featured Shepherd alongside Stephen Stills and the Electric Flag’s Barry Goldberg. Both albums are out now.