"When he sees all his uncles backstage in the masks, he loves it, he’s not scared": Kelly Osbourne's 1-year-old son finds Sid Wilson's Slipknot mask "so hilarious"

In the most adorable metal news you'll hear today, Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson's baby has no fear of Slipknot...but actually isn't so keen on Father Christmas

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson
Kelly Osbourne has revealed that her son is "not scared" of his dad Sid Wilson's Slipknot mask.

According to the star, the child Sidney, who was born in November 2022, actually finds his father's visor "hilarious", despite it being disturbing to look at. 

The adorable piece of information was revealed during a recent episode of The Osbournes Podcast, in response to the question: “Is baby Sidney ever afraid of big Sidney when he’s in his Slipknot masks?”.

Kelly answers: "No. I thought he was going to [be scared of it], and it’s something that we introduced very slowly and we waited until he was at least a year old. But as soon as [Wilson] puts the mask on, he finds it so hilarious.

"When he sees all his uncles backstage in the masks, he loves it, he’s not scared. But if the Easter Bunny or Mickey Mouse came up to him, or The Grinch, he’d absolutely shit himself."

Then, Sharon adds: "Yeah! He did with Father Christmas".

As Kelly continues: “There’s something about the guys in Slipknot that he loves. I guess it’s because he knows the guys behind the mask. I dunno, it’s really cute. He just grabs onto his dad when he sees him in the mask, it’s really sweet.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Kelly reveals that she regrets giving up her music career. Her second, final album Sleeping In The Nothing was released in 2005. "Will I do anything about that regret?" she ponders, "I don’t know.”

Watch the full episode below:

Sharon's Demon Attack: How The Osbourne's Survived Ghostly Encounters - YouTube Sharon's Demon Attack: How The Osbourne's Survived Ghostly Encounters - YouTube
Watch On
