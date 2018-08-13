Kayak, Threshold and RPWL to headline Winter's End 2019

Dutch prog rock legends Kayak will make their very first UK appearance as one of the headliners at next year's Winter's End festival, which takes place at Chepstow Drill Hall between April 5-7. They are joined by UK proggers Threshold and Germans RPWL.

Kayak originally formed in 1972, but called it a day in 1982 after which keyboard player and founder Ton Sherpenzeel joined Camel, with whom he has a long-standing connection. Kayak signed to InsideOut and released their latest album, Seventeen, earlier this year. Threshold released the acclaimed Legends Of The Shires with returning vocalist Glynn Morgan in 2017. And RPWL will be joined by Simeon Soul Charger vocalist Aaron Brooks for their set

Joining the headliners acts are British prog rockers Godsticks, Tin Spirits, Exploring Birdsong, Abel Ganz and Midnight Sun, German bands Cyril and Crystal Palace and multi-national proggers L'Anima.

A stand-alone Thursday night event, last year headlined by Gordon Giltrap, will be announced shortly.

Three day tickets go on sale today and are available from the winter's End website.