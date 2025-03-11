Katatonia announce European tour dates for November and December

Doomy Swedish prog rockers Katatonia have announced European tour dates for later this year, hopefully signifying that a new album might be on the way.

Although there's no official news on a new release yet, the band have been known to have been in the studio working on a follow-up to 2023's uplifting Sky Void Of Stars album.

Now Katatonia have announced a lengthy trek around Europe for November and December, which includes shows in London, Glasgow, Manchester and Bristol, with fellow Swedish prog metallers Evergrey and Italian/American prog metallers Klogr as support acts.

"Very excited to announce that we will be touring with our friends from the west coast Evergrey and Klogr from Italy," says Katatonia frontman Jonas Renkse. "As soon as summer has shattered we will be in preparations to bring the biggest and best yet. See you in the fall!"

The band will also be performing at a host of European festivals throughout the summer. You can see the full list of November and December dates and ticket information below.,

(Image credit: Press)

Nov 11: FIN Tampere Tavara-asema

Nov 12: FIN Helsinki House of Culture

Nov 14: NOR Oslo Rockefeller

Nov 15: SWE Gothenburg Pustervik

Nov 16: GER Hamburg Gruenspan

Nov 18: POL Warsaw Progresja

Nov 19: GER Berlin Huxleys

Nov 20: GER Leipzig Täubchenthal

Nov 21: CZE Prague Palac Akropolis

Nov 22: AUT Vienna Simm City

Nov 24: GER Munich Backstage Werk

Nov 25: GER Stuttgart LKA Longhorn

Nov 27: ITA Milan Alcatraz

Nov 28: SWI Zurich Komplex

Nov 29: FRA Lyon La Rayonne

Dec 1: SPA Madrid BUT

Dec 2: SPA Barcelona Salamandra

Dec 3: FRA Toulouse Le Metronum

Dec 5: UK London Electric Ballroom

Dec 6: UK Glasgow Garage

Dec 7: UK Manchester Academy 2

Dec 8: UK Bristol SWK

Dec 10: FRA Paris Le Trabendo

Dec 11: LUX Luxembourg Rockhal

Dec 12: GER Frankfurt Batschkapp

Dec 13: GER Cologne Live Music Hall

Dec 14: NED Amsterdam Melkweg Max

Dec 16: BEL Antwerp Trix

Dec 18: DEN Copenhagen Amager Bio

Dec 19: SWEKarlstad Nöjesfabriken

Dec 20: SWE- Stockholm Fållan

Get tickets.