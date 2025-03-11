Katatonia announce European tour dates for November and December

Doomy Swedish prog rockers Katatonia have announced European tour dates for later this year, hopefully signifying that a new album might be on the way.
Although there's no official news on a new release yet, the band have been known to have been in the studio working on a follow-up to 2023's uplifting Sky Void Of Stars album.
Now Katatonia have announced a lengthy trek around Europe for November and December, which includes shows in London, Glasgow, Manchester and Bristol, with fellow Swedish prog metallers Evergrey and Italian/American prog metallers Klogr as support acts.
"Very excited to announce that we will be touring with our friends from the west coast Evergrey and Klogr from Italy," says Katatonia frontman Jonas Renkse. "As soon as summer has shattered we will be in preparations to bring the biggest and best yet. See you in the fall!"
The band will also be performing at a host of European festivals throughout the summer. You can see the full list of November and December dates and ticket information below.,
Katatonia European tour dates
Nov 11: FIN Tampere Tavara-asema
Nov 12: FIN Helsinki House of Culture
Nov 14: NOR Oslo Rockefeller
Nov 15: SWE Gothenburg Pustervik
Nov 16: GER Hamburg Gruenspan
Nov 18: POL Warsaw Progresja
Nov 19: GER Berlin Huxleys
Nov 20: GER Leipzig Täubchenthal
Nov 21: CZE Prague Palac Akropolis
Nov 22: AUT Vienna Simm City
Nov 24: GER Munich Backstage Werk
Nov 25: GER Stuttgart LKA Longhorn
Nov 27: ITA Milan Alcatraz
Nov 28: SWI Zurich Komplex
Nov 29: FRA Lyon La Rayonne
Dec 1: SPA Madrid BUT
Dec 2: SPA Barcelona Salamandra
Dec 3: FRA Toulouse Le Metronum
Dec 5: UK London Electric Ballroom
Dec 6: UK Glasgow Garage
Dec 7: UK Manchester Academy 2
Dec 8: UK Bristol SWK
Dec 10: FRA Paris Le Trabendo
Dec 11: LUX Luxembourg Rockhal
Dec 12: GER Frankfurt Batschkapp
Dec 13: GER Cologne Live Music Hall
Dec 14: NED Amsterdam Melkweg Max
Dec 16: BEL Antwerp Trix
Dec 18: DEN Copenhagen Amager Bio
Dec 19: SWEKarlstad Nöjesfabriken
Dec 20: SWE- Stockholm Fållan