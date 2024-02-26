Karnivool announce UK and Europe headline and festival dates

Australian prog rockers Karnivool have announced that they'll return to the UK and Europe in June for a run of headline and festival dates, which includes an appearance at this year's Download festival and gigs in Mitlon Keynes and Brighton as well as appearances at Midsummer Prog in Holland, Denmark's Copenhall festival andf France's Hellfest.

It marks an upturn in live activity from the Perth quartet whose live dates last year were their first since 2015, and even then the dates had been rescheduled from 2021.

“We were blown away by the insane reception to the much delayed European tour dates in early 2023," says vocalist Ian Kenny. "When we were offered with the opportunity to come back we jumped at it. See you back out there people…"

Karnivool play a series of major headline shows across Australia in May and June 2024 before heading to the UK and Europe.

Karnivool released their last studio album, the acclaimed Asymettry, back in 2013. They released a standalone single, All It Takes, in 2021.

(Image credit: Press)

Jun 13: SWI Interlaken Greenfield Festival

Jun 15: UK Castle Donington Download, Castle Donington

Jun 16: UK Milton Keynes Crauford Arms

Jun 17: UK Brighton Chalk

Jun 19: Luxembourg Den Atelier

Jun 20: GER Hannover Capitol

Jun 21: DEN Copenhagen Copenhell

Jun 22: GER Cologne Kantine

Jun 23: BEL Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting

Jun 24: FRA Lyon The Black Lab

Jun 26: FRA Lyon CCO La Rayonne

Jun 28: FRA Clisson Hellfest, Clisson

Jun 29: NED Valkenberg Midsummer Prog Festival

Get tickets.