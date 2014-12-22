Karnataka unveil Secrets Of Angels

Karnataka will launch fifth album Secrets Of Angels in March, they’ve confirmed.
The follow-up to The Gathering Light features eight tracks including the 21-minute title piece, and it’s available to pre-order on CD, CD/DVD, vinyl and digital formats.
Guest musicians include Nightwish’s Troy Donockley and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’s Seana Davey, Rachel van der Tang and Clive Howard, who supply uilleann pipes and whistles, harp, cello and viola respectively.
Secrets Of Angels was recorded in Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios in Wiltshire, and at Quadra Studios in London.
Tour dates
Feb 27: London Met Threatre
Feb 28: Lowdham Village Hall
Mar 07: Derby Flowerpot
Mar 08: Bilston Robin 2
Mar 13: Edinburgh Voodoo Rooms
Mar 14: Chesterfield Real Time Live
Mar 20: Bristol Bierkeller
Mar 22: Leamington Spa Assembly
Mar 26: Norwich Arts Centre
Mar 27: Milton Keynes Stables
Mar 29: Southampton Brook
Apr 12: Swansea Scene
Apr 17: Leicester Y Theatre
May 09: London Islington Assembly