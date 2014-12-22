Karnataka unveil Secrets Of Angels

Karnataka will launch fifth album Secrets Of Angels in March, they’ve confirmed.

The follow-up to The Gathering Light features eight tracks including the 21-minute title piece, and it’s available to pre-order on CD, CD/DVD, vinyl and digital formats.

Guest musicians include Nightwish’s Troy Donockley and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’s Seana Davey, Rachel van der Tang and Clive Howard, who supply uilleann pipes and whistles, harp, cello and viola respectively.

Secrets Of Angels was recorded in Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios in Wiltshire, and at Quadra Studios in London.

Feb 27: London Met Threatre

Feb 28: Lowdham Village Hall

Mar 07: Derby Flowerpot

Mar 08: Bilston Robin 2

Mar 13: Edinburgh Voodoo Rooms

Mar 14: Chesterfield Real Time Live

Mar 20: Bristol Bierkeller

Mar 22: Leamington Spa Assembly

Mar 26: Norwich Arts Centre

Mar 27: Milton Keynes Stables

Mar 29: Southampton Brook

Apr 12: Swansea Scene

Apr 17: Leicester Y Theatre

May 09: London Islington Assembly