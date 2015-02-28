Kamelot issue Haven teaser

Kamelot have released a teaser previewing the title track of their upcoming album Haven.

Their 11th record and follow-up to 2012’s Silverthorn is released on May 8 across Europe via Napalm Records.

It was produced by Sascha Paeth and features guest appearances by Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz, Nightwish’s Troy Donockley and Charlotte Wessels of Delain.

Keyboardist Oliver Palotai says: “Haven has an aggressive edge to it that is the representation of the band as The Revolutionary Change in the storyline.”

Vocalist Tommy Karevik adds: “The songs run the gamut from dark and melancholy to uplifting and melodic elements.”

Haven will be available as a standard release, while a deluxe version includes a bonus disc featuring alternative versions of songs from the project.

Kamelot tour the UK and Ireland in March including an appearance at the Metal Hammer-sponsored Hammerfest VII:

Mar 12: Dublin The Button Factory

Mar 13: Pwllheli Hammerfest VII

Mar 14: London O2 Academy Islington