Kaipa confirm 12th album, Sattyg

Kaipa will return with their 12th studio album, Sattyg, on November 10, they’ve confirmed.

It comes two years after Vittja – but mainman Hans Lundin says there was a good reason for the delay. He explains: “It has taken a long time to complete because all the members have been very busy recording and touring with other groups in the last year. But it has definitely been worth waiting for – I’m very proud of the result.”

Formed in 1973 by Lundin and original bassist Tomas Erickson, Kaipa released five albums before taking an extended hiatus in 1983. Lundin reformed the band with new players for their return with 2002’s Notes From The Past.

Sattyg will be released via InsideOut as a special edition digipak CD, 180g gatefold 2 LP with CD and digital download.

** Tracklist**