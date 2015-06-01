Kadavar reveal ode to Berlin

Kadavar will release their third album in August ahead of a winter tour, they have revealed.

The German rockers issue Berlin on August 21 and head out on the road in November with The Shrine and Horisont.

Drummer Christoph ‘Tiger’ Bartelt says: “About 10 years ago, when we moved to Berlin, we just wanted to break free from home and do something new. I thought it was comfortable, to blend in and just live from day to day.

“A lot of very long nights and so many completely different people at one place. Where there are opposites you can always ground yourself. We’re all different, come from different places but have managed to create something together we all like.

“I think the Berlin lifestyle has influenced our band very much and therefore fits perfectly as the album’s title.“

08 Nov: Manchester Sound Control

09 Nov: Glasgow Audio

10 Nov: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

11 Nov: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

12 Nov: Bristol Marble Factory

13 Nov: Cardiff The Globe

14 Nov: London The Dome