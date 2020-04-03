Jupiter Hollow premiere new single The Rosedale with Prog

Canadian prog duo Jupiter Hollow have streamed their brand new single The Rosedale. The song is taken from the band's second album, Bereavement, which will be released on June 12. You can listen to The Rosedale in full below.

Bereavement is the band's second album, following on from 2018's Ahdomn, to which it forms a companion piece.

"Like our debut record Ahdomn, Bereavement is a concept record," the band tell Prog. "In fact, Bereavement is a direct continuation to Ahdomn’s story. Bereavement is designed to be listened start to finish, as each song builds upon the story and sets the mood of each scene – just like a movie."

Jupiter Hollow are Grant MacKenzie (guitar, bass, synth) and Kenny Parry (vocals, drums, synth, piano), augmented by dummer Jeff Aird when they perform live.

"The story is about a man with unimaginable global power who sends important members of his family and society away to a habitable world outside of our solar system in order to salvage humanity," the band say of the concept behind Bereavement.

"As capable as this man is of salvaging humanity’s dying society on Earth, he finds more solace in the greed and power he has inherited. Victim of his lifelong internal battle with mental instability, he leaves humanity to extinction on Earth. Struggling with this outcome, he sends himself and his ship aimlessly into space, attempts suicide and crashes on a planet in another solar system. This is where Bereavement begins: Upon awakening he realises where he is, and that he will soon meet the remaining faces that have abandoned him, just as he abandoned them, and they’re hungry."

Pre-order Bereavement.

Bereavement

1. L’Eau du Papineau

2. Scarden Valley

3. The Rosedale

4. Kipling Forest

5. The Mill

6. Mandating our Perception

7. Sawbreaker

8. Extensive Knowledge

9. Solar Gift