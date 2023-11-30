"A shared musical magic is rekindled." Julianne Regan and Tim Bricheno release teaser for new single

In a move that will delight All About Eve fans, the band's singer Julianne Regan and guitarist Tim Bricheno have shared a teaser video for an upcoming new single, their take on the Seasonal favourites In The Bleak Midwinter and The Snows They Melt The Soonest, which you can watch below.

The pair, who release the new double A-side single tomorrow, first united, post-All About Eve (whom Bricheno had left in 1990 to join Sisters Of Mercy, following the band's second album Scarlet And Other Stories) in 2005 to record some new material that appeared in the 2006 collection Keepsakes and again later in 2019, releasing Pale Blue Earth to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landings, releasing Seance several months later.

"We lost one another, then found one another again," the pair state on the Regan & Bricheno Facebook page. "And in the here and now a shared musical magic is rekindled. From time to time, we've uploaded songs to YouTube and this has snowballed, at a glacial pace, into an album's worth.

"Although they can only hint at the colours, textures, flavours of what's to come, and certainly can't tell the entire tale, we've recorded our interpretations of two seasonal traditional songs: In The Bleak Midwinter and The Snows They Melt The Soonest.

"Why are we doing this? Money? There's currently no money in music; we know that. Fame? In the word for Bowie that just 'puts you there, where things are hollow'. Dopamine? Yes, as a result of the rare and addictive thrill of creating with a symbiotic musical twin. 'If it feel good, do it' doesnlt quite cover it, but it's close."

In a new blog post that appeared online today, written by Dave Cooper, Prog reader and former editor of AAE fanzine Ink & Second Sight, it is revealed that the new album will be ready for release in the New Year.

"Both songs are given a thoroughly modern and yet strangely timeless reading, the old packaging of traditional arrangements stripped away to reveal these songs in their most naked essence, illuminated by Tim’s spectral guitar and Julianne’s typically and effortlessly emotive vocals," writes Cooper of the new single.

