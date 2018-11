Judas Priest have announced a 23-date North American tour in support of their new album.

Redeemer Of Souls is out in the US tomorrow and in the UK next Monday, July 14.

The tour kicks off on October 1 in Rochester, New York before taking in Canada and a host of US venues before wrapping up in Salt Lake City on November 18.

No UK or European dates have yet been announced.

For full tour details and tickets, log on to the Judas Priest ticket website.