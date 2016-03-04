Judas Priest in Battle Cry live clip

Judas Priest have released a clip from their upcoming Battle Cry live DVD, featuring their performance of Metal Gods.

The band recorded their show at the Wacken Open Air festival in Germany last year, during their tour in support of 17th album Redeemer Of Souls. The 17-song set is accompanied on DVD and Blu-ray editions by three bonus tracks recorded in Poland.

Epic Records recently said: “For decades, Judas Priest has been one of the greatest live bands in the entire heavy metal genre. And as evidenced by Battle Cry, they rock harder and more ferociously than ever.”

The live set is released on March 25. Former guitarist KK Downing this week revealed the terms under which he’d rejoin the band.

Tracklist

(Intro) Battle Cry

Dragonaut

Metal Gods

Devil’s Child

Victim Of Changes

Halls Of Valhalla

Turbo Lover

Redeemer Of Souls

Beyond The Realms of Death

Jawbreaker

Breaking the Law

Hell Bent For Leather

The Hellion

Electric Eye

You’ve Got Another Thing Coming

Painkiller

Living After Midnight

Bonus tracks