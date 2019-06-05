Judas Priest cancel show as Rob Halford battles bronchitis

Judas Priest have been forced to cancel their show at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs tonight (June 5) as frontman Rob Halford battles bronchitis.

Halford has been ill for more than a week and has now been told by doctors he needs rest to fully recover before hitting the stage again.

Judas Priest say in a statement: “We are very sorry to say that Rob Halford has been fighting bronchitis for over a week and now doctors have told him he needs full rest so his voice can recover. Therefore Judas Priest’s concert at Broadmoor World Arena, Colorado Springs, has unfortunately been cancelled.

“We did not want to cancel this show but Rob's health must come first. We are so sorry to disappoint our fans but the Priest will be back to Colorado Springs at a later date. Until then refunds for all tickets will be available at point of purchase.”

Judas Priest’s next scheduled concert is set for Saturday night when they’ll play at the Sasktel Centre in Saskatoon, Canada.

Halford made the headlines last week when he kicked a phone from a fan’s hands during the band’s set at the Rosemont Theatre, Illinois.

He later issued a statement to explain his actions, saying: “The facts are we love our fans and you can film us all you like and watch our show on your phone rather than in the flesh.

“However, if you physically interfere with the Metal God’s performance, you now know what will happen.”