Judas Priest’s Rob Halford explains why he kicked fan’s phone at recent US show

Judas Priest vocalist Rob Halford has explained why he lashed out at a fan who was filming him during their recent show in Illinois.

The incident occurred at the Rosemont Theatre last weekend, with recently released video footage showing Halford kicking the phone of a fan who was filming the band’s performance.

It was reported that the situation came to a head when the fan in question turned on the light on his phone, which distracted the Priest frontman.

Now Halford has given a statement about the incident to Loudwire.

He says: “The facts are we love our fans and you can film us all you like and watch our show on your phone rather than in the flesh.

“However, if you physically interfere with the Metal God’s performance, you now know what will happen.”

Judas Priest’s North American tour with Uriah Heep continues tonight (May 31) when they’ll take to the stage at the Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas.