Judas Priest call up 5FDP for Euro tour

Judas Priest have confirmed Five Finger Death Punch as their support for next year's European tour.

Priest kick off the jaunt in Helsinki on June 4, with tickets on sale now. 5FDP toured Europe themselves this year and return for the nine shows in support of Priest’s latest album Redeemer Of Souls.

Priest frontman Rob Halford made a guest appearance on 5FDP’s track Lift Me Up – a hit from their current double album The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell.

5FDP guitarist Zoltan Bathory says: “All of us grew up big Judas Priest fans so it was amazing to work with Rob on Lift Me Up. Not only is he a true rock icon but one of the greatest guys you’ll ever meet.

“To come back to Europe with Priest next year is taking it over the top and a dream come true. We’ve had a fantastic year in Europe and can’t wait to get back again next summer.”

Judas Priest with 5FDP European tour 2015

Jun 04: Finland Icehall Helsinki

Jun 08: Germany Sporthalle Hamburg

Jun 09: Germany Arena Treptow Berlin

Jun 16: Luxembourg Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette

Jun 17: France Le Zenith Paris

Jun 21: Switzerland Rock The Ring Hinwil

Jun 25: Czech Republic CEZ Arena Ostrava

Jun 26: Czech Republic O2 Arena Prague

Jun 27: Poland Arena Lodz