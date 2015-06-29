Judas Priest announce UK tour

Judas Priest have announced a six-date winter UK tour.

They’ll return in November in support of last year’s Redeemer Of Souls – and they’ll be joined by special guests Michael Schenker’s Temple Of Rock.

The run of shows come on the back of their appearance at Download earlier this month and will take place following their current tour.

Priest were recently confirmed as one of the headline acts at this year’s Knotfest at the San Manuel Amphitheatre and Campgrounds, San Bernardino, California on October 24-25.

Tickets will be made available via the band’s website in due course and other retailers from July 3.

Jun 29: Belgrade Calling Festival, Serbia

Jun 30: Sofia Arena Armeec, Bulgaria

Jul 01: Bucharest Romexpo, Romania

Jul 04: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jul 11: Biloxi Hard Rock Live, MS, US

Jul 13: Grand Prairie Verizon Theatre, TX, US

Jul 15: Sterling Heights Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI, US

Jul 16: Oshkosh Rock, WI, US

Jul 18: Cadott Rock Fest, WI, US

Jul 23: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Jul 24: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Jul 25: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Jul 26: Madrid Auditorio Miguel Rios De Rivas, Spain

Jul 29: Szekesfehervar Fezen Festival, Hungary

Jul 30: Graz See Rock Festival, Austria

Aug 01: Wacken Festival, Germany

Oct 24: San Bernardino, Knotfest, CA

Nov 23: Bradford St Georges, UK

Nov 24: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK

Nov 26: Wolverhampton Civic, UK

Nov 28: Manchester Apollo, UK

Nov 30: Portsmouth Guildhall, UK

Dec 01: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK

Dec 04: Karlstad Lofbergs Arena, Sweden

Dec 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Dec 07: Tallin Saku Arena, Estonia

Dec 08: Vilnius Siemens Arena, Lithuania

Dec 10: Gdasnk Ergo Arena, Poland

Dec 12: Brno Rondo Arena, Czech Republic

Dec 16: Brussels Vorst Nationaal, Belgium