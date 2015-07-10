Castronovo trial date set

Journey drummer Deen Castronovo will appear in court to answer charges of rape and assault on October 22.

The trial is expected to last two days at Marion County Courthouse, Oregon, before Judge Thomas Hart and a jury.

Castronovo, 50, was first arrested in Salem, Oregon last month, following an altercation originally described as a domestic violence incident. After being bailed he was re-arrested two weeks later and charged with 16 offences including first-degree rape.

Voicemail messages played at the second hearing show the drummer, who was high on methamphetamine at the time, begged police for help and threatened to take his own life.

Further trial details suggest he called the alleged victim 25 times and sent 122 texts, despite being ordered to have no contact with her.

Journey are currently touring the US with replacement drummer Omar Hakim.