Jordan Rudess reunites with Dixie Dreggs for US tour

Dream Theater keyboard player Jordan Rudess has announced that he will reunite with US fusion proggers Dixie Dregs on the bands upcoming Anachronicity tour of the US.

Dixie Dregs, who feature Deep Purple/Kansas guitarist Steve Morse and Winger drummer Rod Morgenstein, are one of the US premier instrumental prog fusion bands, and Rudess actually toured with the band in 1994 as a replacement for original keybpard player Terry 'T' Lavitz.

The band were best known in the UK for having Take It Off The Top, from 1978s second album What If? used as the theme music for Tommy Vance's Friday Rock Show on the BBC.

Announcing on his Facebook page, Rudess announced: "I can finally share the news that I’ll be joining the Dixie Dregs on their 2024 tour.

"I’m excited to share the stage with some of my favorite musicians with whom I have a special history. Back in 1994, I was offered the keyboard spot in both the Dregs AND Dream Theater the same month.

"I ended up going on tour with the Dregs since I had a newborn daughter at home and, at that time, DT was going out on long runs (none of them had kids yet)."

Thus far the band have announced dates for April with more shows being announced soon.

Dixie Dregs Anachronocity tour dates:

Apr 18: TN Nashville Country Music Hall Of Fame

Apr 20: GA Atlanta Variety Playhouse

Apr 21: NC Durham Carolina Theatre

Apr 22: SC Charleston Music Hall

Apr 23: NC Winston Salem The Ramka Gas Hill Drinking Room

Apr 25: FL Ponte Verde Concert Hall

Apr 26: FL Fort Lauderdale Culture Room

Apr 27: FL Clearwater TBC

Get tickets.