Jon Stevens premieres video for heartbreaking power ballad Starlight

Former Noiseworks, INXS and Dead Daisies singer Jon Stevens has released a video for Starlight, the title track of his current album and the follow-up to 2015’s Woman. The album was released in Australia in March, and finally gains a UK release on September 15.

“The video for Starlight was shot by Jesse Davey in three takes, with a few pickups in the night time sequence,” says Stevens. “It took around two hours to shoot. The song is written about losing someone to suicide, and no matter what you say or do or how hard you try to help them they eventually succumb to their internal struggles and in a moment of madness take their own life.

“For those left behind it is a never ending question of why? The various issues of mental health in today’s society are so prevalent it’s very difficult for a lot of people to navigate through life when they can’t see any future. These heartbreaking situations are just that, fucking heartbreaking!”

The album was recorded in Los Angeles and Nashville with Eurythmics founder Dave Stewart, who also co-wrote the album and played guitar. “We met each other for the first time and pretty much fifteen minutes later started writing songs” says Stevens. “We just had great chemistry and we understood each other. We write from the heart. We write what feels good.”

Also making an appearance on the album is Ringo Starr, who plays drums on One Way Street. “It’s just such an amazing honour,” says Stevens. “It’s probably my favourite song on the record really because it’s such a deep song and it’s not every day you get to meet one of The Beatles, let alone get one to play on your record!”

Starlight is released on September 15, and can be pre-ordered now. Jon Stevens will be appearing at Shepherd’s Bush Empire on September 8 as part of Dave Stewart’s 65th birthday celebrations. Other artists appearing at the show include Bob Geldof, Joss Stone, Candy Dulfer, Martin Chambers and Clem Burke. Tickets are on sale now.

Starlight Tracklist

10 of the best rock bands from Australia