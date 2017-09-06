Metallica join I’m Listening suicide prevention campaign

Metallica, Disturbed’s David Draiman and Alice In Chains’ William DuVall are among a range of artists who have joined Entercom’s I’m Listening suicide prevention campaign.

The mental health awareness initiative has been launched by the US company and will feature a live two-hour broadcast on Sunday, September 10 – World Suicide Prevention Day – from Seattle, which will focus on breaking the stigma attached to talking about mental health issues.

The public are also encouraged to take part by posting to the I’m Listening Twitter feed and using the hashtag #ImListening. A phone number will be broadcast during the show, where listeners can share their own stories.

Others signed up to the initiative include music producer Bob Ezrin and former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic.

AFSP chief medical officer Dr Christine Moutier says: “No matter who you are, you have a powerful role to play in preventing suicide. We’re at a point in time where so many people, including celebrities and musicians, have opened up about their experience with mental health or their loss to suicide.

“That brave act of opening up about mental health challenges has helped to shape the culture. Now it’s time to deepen our knowledge and learn what to do if you’re concerned about yourself or a loved one.

“The ability each of us has to make people in our lives feel valued can’t be underestimated.”

For further information, visit the I’m Listening campaign’s official website.

