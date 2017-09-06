Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron to release solo album Cavedweller

Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron is to release a solo album titled Cavedweller, it’s been announced.

The band posted a tweet with a short video album teaser with the hashtag #MattCameron confirming the news.

Cavedweller will feature nine tracks and is scheduled to arrive on September 22 via Migraine Music. It’s now available for pre-order.

The news comes after it was revealed that Pearl Jam will release a documentary movie set around their performance at Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs baseball team, complete with accompanying soundtrack album later this year.

Let’s Play Two is to be premiered for members of the band’s Ten Club on September 27 and 28 at the Metro in Chicago. It will then appear in select cinemas around the world between September 29 and October 3, before being released for purchase on November 17. It’s to be premiered on the FS1 network in the US on October 31. The accompanying album arrives on September 29.

Producers say: “With Chicago being a hometown to Eddie Vedder, Pearl Jam has forged a relationship with the city, the Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field that is unparalleled in the world of sports and music.

“From Ten to Lightning Bolt, the feature film shuffles through Pearl Jam’s ever-growing catalogue of originals and covers, spanning the band’s 25-year career.”

Matt Cameron Cavedweller tracklist

Time Can’t Wait All At Once Blind Through The Ceiling One Special Lady In The Trees Into The Fire Real And Imagined Unneccesary

