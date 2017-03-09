Jon Anderson to play with Yes at Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Jon Anderson will take to the stage and perform with Yes at their induction ceremony into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame next month.

He’ll be honoured along with Steve Howe, Alan White, Rick Wakeman, Trevor Rabin, Tony Kaye and Bill Bruford on April 7 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in New York.

Billboard report that they’ll play Roundabout and are also contemplating I’ve Seen All Good People and Owner Of A Lonely Heart.

Anderson tells Billboard: “We’re definitely connected. It’s a family – there’s always animosity. People that you love you don’t always like, and there’s always going to be that.

“But when you’re celebrating who you truly are, you forget about all that and just get on with meeting each other and seeing each other, and it’s just one of those things. It’s not a problem.

“We’ll just get together and have fun. Music is a healing force on every level.”

Anderson says that Chris Squire will be in everybody’s thoughts on the night, with the late bassist being represented by his widow, Scotland.

Anderson continues: “Chris is going to be there in spirit. He always believed that we should have been in the Hall Of Fame 10, 29 years ago. It wasn’t high on my agenda – ‘It happens when it happens’ was my mantra.

“But we know Chris will be there in spirit, in energy. I loved the guy very much. Without him I wouldn’t be here, that’s for sure.

“And I can’t believe it’s nearly 50 years ago when me and Chris started the band. You think you’re gonna be together two, three years maybe, if you’re lucky, and here we are. Yes’ music is still surviving.”

Yes will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame by Rush duo Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson.

Prior to the ceremony, the Anderson Rabin Wakeman project will head out on a UK tour which will get underway in Cardiff this coming weekend.

This year’s other Rock Hall inductees are ELO, Pearl Jam, Journey, Joan Baez, Tupac Shakur and Nile Rodgers.

