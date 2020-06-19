Jon Anderson shares video for new track Where Does Music Come From

Former Yes vocalist Jon Anderson has shared a video for his track Where Does Music Come From.

The song has been taken from Anderson’s album 1000 Hands, which will go on general release on July 31 on CD, deluxe 180-gram double vinyl and on digital and streaming platforms, after the former Yes vocalist inked a new deal with Blue Élan Records.

The record was available briefly on the singer’s website in 2019.

Anderson previously revealed that he began working on the 1000 Hands project three decades ago with Alan White and the late Chris Squire, under the working titled Uzlot.

Calling the album “one of the best things I’ve ever done,” Anderson added: “I’ve spent long periods of time making some records, but I’ve never taken a journey quite like this one.

"To say that 1000 Hands has been a long time in coming would be quite an understatement, but I’m thrilled that it’s finally a reality and that my fans will now be able to hear it. And I think they’ll be delighted to hear music that’s timeless."

1000 Hands was produced by Michael T. Franklin, who drafted in a number of guest musicians for the project, including Steve Howe, Ian Anderson, Jean-Luc Ponty, Billy Cobham, Chick Corea, Steve Morse, Rick Derringer, Jonathan Cain, and the Tower Of Power Horns.

Jon Anderson: 1000 Hands

1. Now

2. Ramalama

3. First Born Leaders

4. Activate

5. Makes Me Happy

6. Now Variations

7. I Found Myself

8. Twice in a Lifetime

9. Where Does Music Come From

10. Come Up