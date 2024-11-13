Jomo Tuun announce second album Critical Destiny Of Mankind

UK instrumental prog metal trio Jomo Tuun will release their second album, Critical Destiny Of Mankind, through Drongo Records on November 29.

The band were formed by Guranfoe drummer Joe Burns back in 202o, releasing their debut album, One Tuun, tin December 2021.

According to the band, the new album is, "a heavier, grittier affair than the debut, there’s a profound darkness within even the most brutish of passages, achieving an emotional depth seldom found in music this complex. An eclectic, sonically awe-inspiring record that casts a wide net. Its guitars bear the bite of Ribot, its drums the slick finesse of Bruford, and its bass the melodic flair of Pastorius."

Critical Destiny Of Mankind was written and recorded over an 18-month period with guitarist Samuel Easter handling all the recording and engineering work on the album. Initial ideas were gathered towards the end of 2022 with primary recording taking place throughout 2023.

You can check out the band's striking new artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Critical Destiny Of Mankind.

(Image credit: Drongo Records)

Jomo Tuun: Critical Density Of Mankind

1. Kritikul

2. Damager z

3. Exobasis Rip

4. Simultane

5. Hayflick Limitick

6. Jugular Thief Takes Hold

7. Neurocranium Ruin