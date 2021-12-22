Guranfoe drummer forms new prog metal trio Jomo Tuun

Guranfoe drummer Joe Burns has formed a new prog metal trio, Jomo Tuun, who gave just released their debut album One Tuun through Drongo Records.

Burns is joined in Jomo Tuun by guitarist Samuel Easter, who plays with Lowestoft progressive rockers The Fool's Moon and drummer Oli Cross who plays with London jazz outfit Phonecian Blinds

Jomo Tuun was formed in August 2020 when Easter and Burns began creating demos together in London and Norwich with the intention to make a debut record the following year. Their resulting debut album was engineered by Easter at a variety of small studio spaces between London and East Anglia during May-October 2021. Oli Cross had been asked about his interest in a metal trio project by Burns in early 2018 and completed bass recording in September 2021. Final mixing and mastering was finished in November 2021.

Inspired by Tool, Rush and Slayer, Jomo Tuun's debut album One Tuun, is available on limited edition coloured vinyl and as digital download from the band's bandcamp page.