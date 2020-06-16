Join Metallica as they relive the epic 2013 Soundwave tour

Metallica have released the latest episode in their Metallica Mondays concert series.

It was broadcast late last night and was the 13th stream in the run which kicked off back in March just as lockdown measures were being put in place.

Introducing the stream, drummer Lars Ulrich says: “Today, we are going to Melbourne, Australia, in 2013 on the Soundwave tour.

“There was a travelling festival all across Australia – a bunch of gigs here, there and everywhere. Lots of bands and among them were Linkin Park, A Perfect Circle, Slayer, Stone Sour, Kyuss Lives, Tomahawk and so on.

“Looking at the setlist, there’s some pretty crazy stuff here – although I’ll try not to give the setlist away.”

To date, Metallica Mondays has featured sets from cities including Paris, San Francisco, Copenhagen, Munich and London, and have seen the band go back as far as 1983 on their Kill ‘Em All For One tour.

Each concert in the series is broadcast on the band's YouTube and Facebook at 8pm ET (1am GMT) with fans able to donate cash live to Metallica’s All Within My Hands foundation during the stream.

Last week, Ulrich revealed that Metallica would be releasing an S&M2 box set in August.

A final date has still to be announced, with the performances captured during two shows with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra at the city’s Chase Centre in September 2019 – two nights which celebrated the 20th anniversary of the original S&M album.

