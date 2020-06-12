Metallica reveal S&M2 box set - and it'll be out later this year

Metallica’s Lars Ulrich has revealed the band will release an S&M2 box set later this year.

The performances were captured during two shows with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra at the city’s Chase Centre in September 2019 – two nights which celebrated the 20th anniversary of the original S&M album.

Ulrich announced the news on last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live while surprising Long Island ICU nurse and Metallica fan Tracey Bednar, who’s been looking after kids suffering from coronavirus.

Personally inviting Bednar to one of Metallica’s shows next time they’re in the area, Ulrich picked up the box set and said: “Between the three of us, this is our next release called S&M2 which is coming out in August. You’ll have the first signed copy of this special box set from me and the fellas. It’s coming your way shortly.”

Tickets for the first 20th anniversary show, which took place on September 6 2019, were quickly scooped up, with Metallica quickly adding a second night two days later. Footage from both nights was then screened at 3000 cinemas worldwide for one night only in October last year.

Announcing the cinema release, Metallica said: “Recorded live on September 6 and 8, S&M2 will see us joining forces once again with the San Francisco Symphony, led in part by legendary conductor Michael Tilson Thomas as he kicks off his final season.

“We'll be performing several tracks from the original 1999 S&M release as well as symphonic versions of new songs released since then.”

Later tonight at 7pm ET (Midnight BST), Metallica’s headline set from the MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, from May 2017 will be broadcast through new Danny Wimmer Presents online series Offstage With DWP.