Johnny Marr announces new album Call The Comet

Johnny Marr - Call The Comet 1. Rise

2. The Tracers

3. Hey Angel

4. Hi Hello

5. New Dominions

6. Day In Day Out

7. Walk Into The Sea

8. Bug

9. Actor Attractor

10. Spiral Cities

11. My Eternal

12. A Different Gun

Johnny Marr has announced that he’ll release his new album later this year.

It’s titled Call The Comet and it'll launch on June 15 via New Voodoo. It’ll be the former guitarist of The Smiths third solo album, and follows 2013’s The Messenger and 2014’s Playland.

Marr says: “Call The Comet is my own magic realism. It’s set in the not-too-distant future and is mostly concerned with the idea of an alternative society.

“The characters in the songs are searching for a new idealism, although there are some personal songs in there too. It’s something that people like me can relate to.”

To mark the announcement, Marr has released his new single The Tracers along with a trailer for the album. Find both below.

Call The Comet is now available for pre-order and Marr will head out on tour from next month, with dates planned in the UK, Europe and North America.

Johnny Marr 2018 tour dates

May 12: Dublin Button Factory, Ireland

May 14: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

May 16: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

May 18: Stockholm Nalen, Sweden

May 19: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

May 20: Amsterdam Paradiso Noord, Netherlands

May 21: Berlin Festsaal Kreuzberg, Germany

May 24: Paris La Gaîté Lyrique, France

May 30: Toronto Velvet Underground, ON

May 31: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY

Jun 02: San Francisco August Hall, CA

Jun 05: Los Angeles Teragram Ballroom, CA