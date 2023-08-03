John Wetton: An Extraordinary Life tribute concert - important information!

The star-studded John Wetton - An Extraordinary Life memorial concert takes place this evening at Trading Boundaries.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: This evening's show and live stream will start at 6.30pm!

The show will feature guest appearances from many of Wetton's colleagues and friends, including Rick Wakeman, Steve Hackett, Geoff Downes, Roger Chapman, Mel Collins, Annie Haslam, Phil Manzanera, Martin Orford, Jim Cregan (Family), David Cross (King Crimson), Chris Difford (Squeeze), Dave Kilminster (Roger Waters), John Mitchell (Lonely Robot), Guy Pratt (Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets), Jay Schellen (Yes), Billy Sherwood (Yes), Harry Whitely, Laurie Wisefield (Wishbone Ash) and The Paul Green Rock Academy. The event is hosted by Prog Editor Jerry Ewing.

The event is being live streamed on the evening and all proceeds from the tickets will raise money for Macmillan Caring Locally. There will also be a special online auction at a later date which will run alongside the evening’s proceedings boasting some unique lots, including a guitar owned by Wetton himself to raise further funds.

Get streaming tickets.

"I am very excited to be a part of the upcoming John Wetton Tribute," says Yes keyboard player Downes. "As you all know, I had a very close and unique writing partnership with John, and we were dear friends, brothers and band mates for many years.”

"To honour John’s legacy in this way with so many of his former musicians, colleagues and family gathered together, shows just what an enormous amount of love, gratitude and respect so many of us held for John and his music. It’s going to be a wonderful celebration spanning the whole of John’s amazing career. I am very much looking forward to it. See you all there."