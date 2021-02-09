John Renbourn Group 1978 German live performance to be released

A new live John Renbourn Group album from a 1978 live performance in Germany, A Maid In Bremen, is to be released through the Made In Germany label on February 26.

The concert was originally recorded by Radio Bremen in February 1978 and features Renbourn with his fellow Pentangle band member Jacqui McShee, multi-instrumentalist Tony Roberts, renowned Indian tabla player Keshav Sathe and the American cellist Sandy Spencer (member of the French based folk proggers Mormos.

The album's 15 tracks showcase six tracks from the early Pentangle repertoire including McShee’s solo acapella version of Westron Wynde and three songs that feature just Renbourn and McShee. You can see the artwork and tracklisting below.

“The John Renbourn Group was a natural progression from Pentangle as Tony and Keshav had collaborated with John on his earlier solo projects," says McShee. "John’s interest and passion for early music was increasing, and influences from more ethnic influences found a natural home with this line up. We have a sense of pride in the music we played - and it was a lot of fun."

John Renbourn Group: Maid In Bremen

1. I Am A Maid That’s Deep In Love

2. Death And The Lady

3. Westron Wynde

4. Sweet Potato

5. John Barleycorn

6. Turn Your Money Green

7. My Johnny Was A Shoemaker

8. To Glastonbury

9. Gypsy Dance/Jews Dance Neusiedler Melody

10. The Maid On The Shore

11. A Maid In Bedlam

12. Sidi Brahim

13. Cruel Sister

14. Kokomo Blues

15. Will of Winsbury