John Prine’s widow Fiona thanks fans for outpouring of love following his death

Fiona Whelan Prine, the widow of songwriter John Prine, has thanked fans for their “outpouring of love” following the death of her husband earlier this week.

The 73-year-old singer/songwriter had been admitted to hospital in Nashville last month after experiencing coronavirus symptoms and died on Tuesday.

In a poignant message posted on Prine’s Instagram account, Fiona said: “We have no words to describe the grief our family is experiencing at this time. John was the love of my life and adored by our sons Jody, Jack and Tommy, daughter in law Fanny, and by our grandchildren.

“John contracted COVID-19 and in spite of the incredible skill and care of his medical team at Vanderbilt Medical Center, he could not overcome the damage this virus inflicted on his body.

“I sat with John – who was deeply sedated – in the hours before he passed and will be forever grateful for that opportunity."

She adds: “My dearest wish is that people of all ages take this virus seriously and follow guidelines set by the CDC. We send our condolences and love to the thousands of other American families who are grieving the loss of loved ones at this time – and to so many other families across the world.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the outpouring of love we have received from family, friends, and fans all over the world. John will be so missed but he will continue to comfort us with his words and music and the gifts of kindness, humour and love he left for all of us to share.”

Fiona has asked that in lieu of flowers or gifts, fans can instead donate to Thistle Farms, Room In The Inn, or Nashville Rescue Mission.

Artists including Bruce Springsteen, Bonnie Raitt, Beth Hart and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea were among the musicians who paid tribute to Prine following his death.