John Mitchell trails Lonely Robot release

John Mitchell has launched a teaser video for his solo project Lonely Robot, featuring a clip from opening track Airlock.

It’s taken from the album Please Come Home, released on February 23 via InsideOut, featuring bassist Nick Beggs and drummer Craig Blundell. Guest artists include Steve Hogarth, Jem Godfrey, Nik Kershaw, Heather Findlay, Kim Seviour and Peter Cox. The story is narrated by actor Lee Ingleby, of Master And Commander and Harry Potter fame.

It Bites, Arena and Frost* man Mitchell recently said: “I’d long thought about doing an album where I could have total control from start to finish with the music, lyrics, production, and choosing who I wanted to contribute – expanding from the idea of just a solo album.

“Please Come Home is very proggy, but it’s more about atmosphere than technical expertise, inspired by my love of science fiction and interest in the evolution of the human race.”

Lonely Robot will tour Europe following the release, with details to be made available in due course.

Tracklist