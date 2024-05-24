John Mitchell joins UK proggers The Paradox Twin

UK prog rockers The Paradox Twin celebrate sixth anniversary of debut album The Importance of Mr. Bedlam with short run of live dates in May and June

The Paradox Twin
(Image credit: Richard Ecclestone)

Having recently thrown in his lot with the new-look Asia and David Cross Band, not to mention also being member of Arena, It BitesLonely Robot, Kino, Frost* and more, John Mitchell has now joined UK proggers The Paradox Twin.

Mitchell will line up with the band for a short run of live dates across Europe and England in May and June, which will see the band celebrate the sixth anniversary of their debut album The Importance of Mr. Bedlam by performing the whole thing in its entirety (as well as playing select tracks from follow-up Silence From Signals).

"I'm really excited for this new phase in the band's development," says Paradox Twn mainman Danny Sorrell. "Having worked with John on the production of the first two albums, it's great that he believes in the band so much that he has decided to join us. As well as working on new music it's wonderful to be able to revisit our debut album and more with such a talented group of musicians."

Joining Sorrell and Mitchell are vocalist Sarah Bayley and drummer Graham Brown, while Lonely Robot live bassist Steve Mills fills in for this tour.

The Paradox Twin will play Spirit Of 66 in Verviers, Belgium May 30, Cacaofabriek, Helmond, Netherlands May 31, Poppodium Boerderij, Zoetermeer, Netherlands June 1 and South Street Arts Centre, Reading June 209.

The Paradox Twin will also appear at this year's Wokingham Festival on August 26, with ex-Simple Minds/Kim Seviour guitarist Anthony Williams covering for Mitchell who will be on tour with the David Cross Band.

Get tickets.

The Paradox Twin

(Image credit: Press)
