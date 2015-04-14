John Lodge reveals animated video

Moody Blues man John Lodge has premiered his animated video for 10,000 Light Years Ago with TeamRock.

It’s the title track from his second solo album, to be released on May 4 via Esoteric Antenna.

Lodge says of the follow-up to 1977’s Natural Avenue: “Back in the 60s the Moody Blues wrote a stage show which became the album Days Of Future Passed. The theme encompassed the past, present and future experiences of our lives.

“With 10,000 Light Years Ago I’ve continued this theme of constant evolution. Everything in the future remains in reach – and although the past is behind us, it once was our future.”

The video was made by Rupert Lloyd, who also illustrated the album sleeve. The track is available as a single today.

He tours the UK with the Moody Blues in June:

Jun 06: Plymouth Pavilions

Jun 07: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Jun 08: Brighton Centre

Jun 09: Bristol Colston Hall

Jun 11: Bournemouth International Centre

Jun 13: London Eventim Apollo

Jun 13: Ipswich Regent

Jun 14: Oxford New Theatre

Jun 16: Manchester O2 Apollo

Jun 17: Nottingham Royal Centre

Jun 18: Sheffield City Hall

Jun 20: Birmingham LG Arena

Jun 21: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Jun 22: Newcastle City Hall

10,000 Light Years Ago tracklist