John Garcia outlines road plans

Kyuss, Slo Burn, Unida and Vista Chino frontman John Garcia has announced four UK dates next month as part of a wider European tour.

He released his self-titled debut solo album earlier this year via Napalm Records – a record featuring a guest appearance by Doors guitarist Robby Krieger. He’ll now take to the road to promote it in December.

Along with material from his latest release, the vocalist will feature songs from throughout his career, including tracks from Kyuss records Blues For The Red Sun, …And The Circus Leaves Town, and Welcome To Sky Valley.

Joining him on the road are War Drum guitarist Honor Groban, You Know Who bassist Mike Pygmie and You Know Who and The Dwarves drummer Greg Saenz.

The album is available to buy on CD, vinyl, coloured vinyl and picture vinyl from the Napalm Records website.

Dec 03: Southampton The Talking Heads

Dec 04: Manchester Academy

Dec 05: Sheffield Corporation

Dec 06: London Islington Academy