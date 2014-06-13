Garcia offers solo clips

Vista Chino and former Kyuss frontman John Garcia has released a series of clips from his upcoming self-titled solo album.

It’s due on August 1 via Napalm Records and contains 11 tracks – plus a guest appearance by Doors guitarist Robby Krieger.

Garcia says: “To have Robby on my first solo record was surreal. To be the first artist ever to record in his brand-new studio made it even more special. I’m honoured, humbled by his talent and professionalism, and I’ll never forget the experience.

“It truly made the song Her Bullets Energy better, not to mention the entire record.”

Vista Chino, renamed from Kyuss Lives, launched debut album Peace last year. Garcia’s bandmate Brant Bjork last week confirmed his own solo record, Low Desert Punk, was being readied for launch.

John Garcia tracklist

My Mind 2. Rolling Stoned 3. Flower 4. The Blvd 5. 5000 Miles 6. Confusion 7. His Bullets Energy 8. Argleben 9. Saddleback 10. All These Walls 11. Her Bullets Energy

John Garcia solo album clips