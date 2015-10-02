John Garcia confirms Euro acoustic tour

Former Kyuss frontman John Garcia has announced a run of solo acoustic tour dates.

He will be performing songs from throughout his career on the European trek, which starts in the Netherlands on December 1. As well as his work with Kyuss and his solo efforts, Garcia has sang with Vista Chino, Hermano, Unida and Slo Burn.

He says: “Really looking forward to doing this acoustic run. I’m doing something I’ve never really done before and I’m really excited about it. This acoustic run I plan to do a little bit of everything – get ready.”

Garcia last year released his self-titled solo album.

JOHN GARCIA ACOUSTIC TOUR 2015

Dec 01: Tilburg Little Devil, Netherlands

Dec 02: Leiden Gebroeders de Nobel, Netherlands

Dec 03: London Underworld, UK

Dec 04: Paris L’Archipel, France

Dec 06: Bielefeld Heimat + Hafen, Germany

Dec 07: Bochum Rock Palast, Germany

Dec 08: Zurich Plaza, Switzerland

Dec 09: Lausanne Le Bourg Masterclass, Switzerland

Dec 10: Milano LoFi Club, Italy

Dec 11: Arbizzano Officina Degli Angel, Italy

Dec 12: Pisa Borderline Club, Italy

Dec 13: Munich Kranhalle, Germany

Dec 15: Frankfurt Zoom, Germany

Dec 16: Dresden Groovestation, Germany

Dec 17: Jena F-Haus, Germany