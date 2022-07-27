Joey Jordison's family marks first anniversary of death with memorial video

July 26 marked the first anniversary of the death of founding Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison. In tribute, his family have shared a memorial video for his fans.

Posted on the Nathan Jonas Jordison website, the fifteen minute video "shows him as a brilliant musician, as well as the amazing human he was to us", and arrives with a heartfelt commemorative message. The clip itself is comprised of photos from Joey and his family’s personal collections.

"The songs that accompany the photos in this video include some of Joey's favorites. He referenced these songs in many of the interviews he gave over the course of his career when asked about the songs and artists that played a part in shaping him as a musician." the message reads. Tracks featured on the clip include The Spinners' The Rubberband Man, Kiss' 100,000 Years, AC/DC's For Those About to Rock, Slipknot's (Sic), Dan Fogelberg's Leader of the Band and Led Zeppelin's In My Time of Dying.

Referring to the latter tune, the tribute continues, "One that hits hardest is Led Zeppelin's In My Time of Dying, named by Joey as the song he wanted played at his funeral."

"As Joey’s fans, you are his living legacy. He has left it up to you to tell the stories. To share the music" the statement adds. "To do whatever you can to keep his memory alive. Joey’s family have ideas and plans to do the same and we promise to keep you all updated as we move forward.

"We hope you enjoy this video. This one’s for the fans."

Jordison passed away at the age of 46. In a statement released at the time, his family said that the drummer had passed away in his sleep and that “Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow.”

View the video below: